‘Baaghi 4’ Day 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff's film sees major drop from day one, mints only THIS much

‘Baaghi 4’, the latest instalment in the popular action franchise, has seen a significant drop in its box office earnings on its second day.

‘Baaghi 4’ Day 2 Collection After earning ₹12 crore on its opening day (Friday), ‘Baaghi 4’ collected only ₹4.28 crore on Saturday, according to early estimates. This marks a significant drop of over 60% in just one day, which is concerning for a big-budget action film. The two-day total now stands at ₹16.28 crore.

While the opening day figures were promising, the sharp decline on Day 2 suggests that the initial excitement around the film may be fading quickly. Industry experts had expected stronger weekend growth, but the Saturday performance has fallen short of those expectations.

The decline in collection has raised concerns about the film's performance going forward. Despite high expectations and a star-studded cast led by Tiger Shroff, the audience response on Day 2 suggests fading interest.

Theatre Occupancy of ‘Baaghi 4’ Regionwise The occupancy rate throughout Saturday was notably low. Morning shows had an average occupancy of just 9.64%, and while there was a slight improvement in the afternoon with 20.97%, no data or turnout was reported for evening and night shows, which may indicate extremely poor attendance or missing reports.

Looking at regional performance, the response was mixed across major cities. Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy at 24%, followed by Lucknow and Chandigarh at 20% each. Other cities like Mumbai (15.50%), NCR (16.50%), and Bengaluru (17%) showed moderate interest. However, Ahmedabad had the lowest reported occupancy at just 8.5%, while cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai remained around the 14% mark.

While the film had a solid start on Day 1, the sharp fall on Day 2 has placed pressure on its weekend performance. The Sunday numbers will be crucial in deciding whether the film can regain momentum or continue to slide further. With mixed audience reviews and lukewarm occupancy, Baaghi 4 now faces an uphill battle at the box office.