Baaghi 4 Review. Tiger Shroff’s Ronny Rebel in a relentless blood-soaked romance

“There’s no girl!” Everybody tells Ronny.

Advertisement

“But Alisha exists!” Ronny tries to convince everybody.

He has a video of the girl, he puts flowers at her grave, he yells at the psychiatrist, he pushes a pushy neighbourhood aunty aside, he even picks fights with his brother (Shreyas Talpade, who looks so relieved to die in the movie)... But every time, people conclude: You’re hallucinating about the girl. It takes them one and a half hours to establish this.

The heroine, Harnaz Kaur Sandhu, is eminently watchable and Tiger Shroff looks more and more like his handsome dad, which makes the super cheesy romance in slow motion palatable. And given that dialogue writing in Bollywood has been long dead, it was a totally laugh-out-of-the-seat funny scene to have a seduction paid for two hours turn into, ‘Two hours? Okay, clean up my home!” Someone channelled their inner housewife and well!

Advertisement

I don’t have any problems if Bollywood is paying suppliers of fake blood lots of money, I have a problem with baddies who throw away their guns and use machetes. I suppose Bollywood is actually going to take heed of my request and give an award to the best death of these goons who act so well when the hero kills them in creative gruesome ways. To this list, please add dancers behind the nautch girl who sings lyrics written by someone who is still talking about laila and majnu. Find something new to say!

Speaking of lyrics, this is a public service announcement: Just as the hero begins to kill the never-ending bunch of baddies, do not eat popcorn, because you might choke as you try to not laugh at the so-called ‘rap’ lyrics: Maafiyaan maangte hain mere dushman kyonki Mafia hai mere sambandhi!

Advertisement

And don’t say, ‘Jesus!’ because the lyrics are bad, say it like Rakhi Sawant would say it, because Sanjay Dutt channels his inner Gabbar Singh mixed with Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar and talks to God! It was so funny I thought he was going to make an appearance as in South Park and save the film. He does, but after two hours. I so missed Devi’s trident piercing villains or the bells in the temple saving the izzat and aabru of the cowering heroine…

Speaking of the heroine, Harnaaz Sandhu is a treat to watch. She is not just beautiful, but can emote. Sure, the only clothes the villain provides her is lingerie, but she burns up the screen when she dances, and yes, crosses her legs.

Advertisement

In the meantime, our poor Ronny has to convince people that Alisha exists. That plotline is so slim, they give us an ACP who hams it like Marathi movies have been dead for a decade. I have never seen Upendra Limaye hamming so much on screen. Matching his overacting is Saurabh Sachdeva who is so laughably awful as the villain’s brother I could not believe he was the nightmare-inducing killer in Dhadak 2.

Watching Harnaaz Sandhu in action was so good, I wish they had stolen the story from John Wick’s Ballerina and set it in India. The other girl in Ronnie’s life (Sonam Bajwa) is also good in the mara-mari department, and I guess even though staged, the kitchen fight scene is very good.

Advertisement