Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa's film receives ‘A rating’ from CBFC; teaser release date OUT

Tiger Shroff is all set to return to the big screen with the new chapter of Baaghi franchise. This time he will be headlining the film alongside Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. The film is directed by A Harsha and will release on 5 September, on the occasion of Teacher's Day.

Baaghi 4 receives clearance from CBFC According to new reports, Baaghi 4 has now received clearance from The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has received an ‘A’ rating.

When will Baaghi 4 teaser release Makers will be unveiling the first teaser of Baaghi 4 on 11 August. It will feature Tiger and Sonam's look in a video form for the first time.

The teaser will be out at exactly 1:11 pm.

Earlier, Tiger confirmed the same when he took to his Instagram handle and dropped a post, hinting at a big update about Baaghi 4. He shared a film poster with “4” mentioned in the background, alongside the text “11.1.11.”

While he didn't reveal much, his caption simply read: “Get Ready To 11th.”

Fans could quickly guess, it was about Baaghi 4.

The teaser of the film is said to be 1-minute-53-second long.

Baaghi franchise The new installment of Baaghi franchise is arriving after a long gap of 5 years. It was announced last year.

While Baaghi 3, starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor, released in 2020, Baaghi 2 came out in 2018, which featured Disha Patani alongside Tiger.

The Baaghi franchise began in 2016 which was a Hindi remake of the 2004 Telugu film Varsham. It had Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Baaghi 4 This time, Baaghi 4 will star Sanjay Dutt as the prime antagonist. It will also have Harnaaz Sandhu in the key role. The film is said to push the franchise towards a more gritty, dark and global narrative.

Previously, Baaghi 4's first look poster was released in November 2024. It featured Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie. However, this time it gets even more intense as Ronnie is seen bloodied and worn-out, hinting at the franchise's darkest chapter yet.

