Baaghi 4 trailer out: Action, vengeance, and Tiger Shroff vs Sanjay Dutt

The wait is over as the trailer for Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-packed film Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, has finally dropped. The fourth instalment from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment promises the most intense chapter yet, showcasing Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie like never before—“unhinged, unforgiving, and unstoppable.”

A Bold and Raw Cinematic Style The film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, underlining its bold and unfiltered approach. Sanjay Dutt plays one of the most fearsome antagonists of his career, delivering a performance described as “menacing, powerful, and unshakably calm.” The showdown between Tiger and Dutt is set to be an all-out war. Sharing the trailer, Tiger wrote, “The bloodiest love story of the year starts here. Yaha, Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai…#Baaghi4Trailer Out Now.”

Star-Studded Cast Adds Depth Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu makes a striking screen debut, bringing “strength, depth, and grace” to her role. Sonam Bajwa delivers a commanding performance, making Baaghi 4 not just a tale of relentless action, but also one of love, vengeance, and redemption.

Music and Release The film’s music is already creating a buzz, with tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila resonating with audiences. Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 is set to hit theatres on 5 September 2025.

Previously, Baaghi 4's first look poster was released in November 2024. It featured Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie. However, this time it gets even more intense as Ronnie is seen bloodied and worn-out, hinting at the franchise's darkest chapter yet.