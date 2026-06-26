Baahubali 3 release confirmed? Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty drop BIG news in Netflix docu-series

Friday is a special day for all Baahubali fans as the latest docu-series dropped online. Titled Baahubali: The Torchbearer, it featured the cast. crew and makers as they take fans back to the making of the blockbuster films, revealing several unknown details. In the series, lead actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty are hinting towards the third film of the hit franchise, leaving fans in a frenzy on the internet.

Baahubali 3 confirmed? So, what exactly did the cast say? Is Baahubali 3 already in the cards? While an official announcement is still awaited, the actors discussed the possibility in a positive light.

In a scene from Baahubali: The Torchbearer, Rana Daggubati says, “The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali...” This is when Prabhas holds up three fingers and strikes a smile, leaving everyone on the couch, including co-star Anushka Shetty, in splits. The moment has quickly grabbed everyone's attention, going viral on social media.

Netizens react Fans continue to wonder if Baahubali 3 is already in the making as the clip wraps up declaring, “And the legacy continues!”

Reacting to the possibility of Prabhas' return with Baahubali 3, a user wrote on X, “The all-time greatest Indian movie’s third instalment Baahubali 3 is now official (sic).”

“Goosebumps stuff followed by #Baahubali3 announcement from the Baahubali himself (sic),” added another.

“Baahubali 3 is officially happening! The wait is finally coming to an end. S.S. Rajamouli, along with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty, has confirmed that the official announcement for Baahubali 3 is on the way,” posted someone else.

Now, with Baahubali 3, expectations are bigger than ever. If Rajamouli delivers another masterpiece, this film has every chance of becoming the biggest Indian movie of all time and creating a brand-new box office benchmark. This is not just a sequel - it’s a cinematic event that millions of fans have been waiting for. The king is ready to return,” also shared the same user.

Baahubali success Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the Baahubali franchise is a landmark in Indian cinema, often cited as having pioneered the modern "pan-Indian" film concept in the country, paving the way for other big-ticket releases. As one of the most successful film franchises in Indian cinema, Baahubali launched Prabhas as a pan-India star.

The franchise includes two blockbuster films, an animated series, and novels.

It stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Nasser in the lead.

Released in 2015, Baahubali grossed ₹650.00 crore worldwide, including a net domestic collection of ₹421.00 as per Sacnilk. Baahubali 2 was released after a gap of two years, shattering records and raking in ₹1,788.06 crore globally as the highest-grossing film in India of all time previously. The films were said to be jointly produced on a budget of ₹430 crore ($65 million).