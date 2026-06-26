Baahubali 3 release confirmed? Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty drop BIG news in Netflix docu-series

Friday is a special day for all Baahubali fans as the latest docu-series dropped online. Titled Baahubali: The Torchbearer, it featured the cast. crew and makers as they take fans back to the making of the blockbuster films, revealing several unknown details. In the series, lead actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty are hinting towards the third film of the hit franchise, leaving fans in a frenzy on the internet.

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Baahubali 3 confirmed? So, what exactly did the cast say? Is Baahubali 3 already in the cards? While an official announcement is still awaited, the actors discussed the possibility in a positive light.

In a scene from Baahubali: The Torchbearer, Rana Daggubati says, “The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali...” This is when Prabhas holds up three fingers and strikes a smile, leaving everyone on the couch, including co-star Anushka Shetty, in splits. The moment has quickly grabbed everyone's attention, going viral on social media.

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Netizens react Fans continue to wonder if Baahubali 3 is already in the making as the clip wraps up declaring, “And the legacy continues!”

Reacting to the possibility of Prabhas' return with Baahubali 3, a user wrote on X, “The all-time greatest Indian movie’s third instalment Baahubali 3 is now official (sic).”

“Goosebumps stuff followed by #Baahubali3 announcement from the Baahubali himself (sic),” added another.

“Baahubali 3 is officially happening! The wait is finally coming to an end. S.S. Rajamouli, along with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty, has confirmed that the official announcement for Baahubali 3 is on the way,” posted someone else.

Now, with Baahubali 3, expectations are bigger than ever. If Rajamouli delivers another masterpiece, this film has every chance of becoming the biggest Indian movie of all time and creating a brand-new box office benchmark. This is not just a sequel - it’s a cinematic event that millions of fans have been waiting for. The king is ready to return,” also shared the same user.

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Baahubali success Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the Baahubali franchise is a landmark in Indian cinema, often cited as having pioneered the modern "pan-Indian" film concept in the country, paving the way for other big-ticket releases. As one of the most successful film franchises in Indian cinema, Baahubali launched Prabhas as a pan-India star.

The franchise includes two blockbuster films, an animated series, and novels.

It stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Nasser in the lead.

Released in 2015, Baahubali grossed ₹650.00 crore worldwide, including a net domestic collection of ₹421.00 as per Sacnilk. Baahubali 2 was released after a gap of two years, shattering records and raking in ₹1,788.06 crore globally as the highest-grossing film in India of all time previously. The films were said to be jointly produced on a budget of ₹430 crore ($65 million).

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The franchise became a commercial success, grossing over ₹2,400 crore worldwide. Both of the films received widespread critical acclaim in India and abroad. The two-part film is currently the third highest-grossing film franchise in India, trailing behind Aamir Khan's Dangal and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.