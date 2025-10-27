Baahubali release date changed! Here’s when SS Rajamouli’s epic action movie will hit theatres worldwide

Baahubali The Epic is preparing for its grand debut soon, bit makers on Sunday announced a change in the release date. Combining Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), it is a special 5-hour-27-minute re-edited version.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release worldwide on October 31, but the date was revised. Earlier, pre-release in select theatres was scheduled for October 29, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Notably, SS Rajamouli helmed movie will now premiere in theatres on October 29 internationally. However, India release date remains unchanged.

The filmmakers in a post on X stated, “The King returns! 👑 Our BAAHUBALI, #Prabhas invites you back into the world of Maahishmati ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥For the first time ever, witness both parts of this legendary saga united as One Epic Film. #BaahubaliTheEpic releasing on October 31st. 🔥International Premieres on Oct 29th💥.”

Centred on Amarendra Baahubali’s battles, the narrative follows a young warrior named Sivudu. Upon learning about his royal heritage, Sivadu who was raised in a tribal village, embarks on a quest to liberate Mahishmati kingdom from its oppressive ruler.

‘Baahubali: The Epic’ star cast The ensemble cast features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Nasser and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles, among others.

‘Baahubali: The Epic’ advance booking It has been nearly a decade since Baahubali's first took Indian cinema by storm. Baahubali, which first premiered in 2015 and 2017 respectively, has been reimagined for 2025 audiences. The trailers of the two-part magnum opus, releasing pan-India in multiple languages, amassed millions of views. The Tollywood film will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

One of the most awaited films of the year has been selling over 5,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. In pre-sales, it has grossed over ₹2 crore in India and nearly ₹4 crore worldwide for the opening day. Notably, screenings in Hyderabad sold out within hours of going live.

Prabhas starrer grossed over $205,000 for the premiere day in the US. This is a major feat for the actor as would be the first re-release to enter the list of the top pre-sales by new releases.

Watch ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ trailer here:

