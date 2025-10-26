‘Baahubali: The Epic’ advance tickets sales surpass ₹3 crore globally ahead of 2025 re-release

It has been nearly a decade since S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali first took Indian cinema by storm, and its legacy remains as powerful as ever. The two-part magnum opus, which first premiered in 2015 and 2017 respectively, has been reimagined for 2025 audiences as Baahubali: The Epic, a single, nearly four-hour spectacle combining both films with remastered visuals, enhanced sound, and previously unreleased footage.

Advertisement

The re-release is set to premiere in the US, UK, and Ireland on October 29, followed by a worldwide release on October 31.

‘Baahubali: The Epic’ amasses almost ₹ 2 crore overseas in ticket sales Trailers in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam have collectively amassed millions of views, signalling the enduring excitement among fans. Advance bookings have already surpassed ₹3 crore globally, with screenings in Hyderabad selling out within hours.

In the U.S. market alone, the film has crossed the ₹1.80 crore mark in advance ticket sales, underlining its massive international appeal.

The re-release reunites audiences with Prabhas as Shivudu/Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj, allowing fans to experience the saga’s grandeur as one continuous narrative.

Advertisement

The decision to merge the two films into a single epic is both a celebration of the franchise’s cult status and a testament to its enduring popularity. Trade analysts note that viewers are eager to witness the story as it was meant to be seen, in its full scope and scale.

Baahubali and its cult status Baahubali originally redefined Indian filmmaking with its visual spectacle, larger-than-life battle sequences, and intricate storytelling, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon.

From iconic lines like “Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?” to the emotional highs and political intrigues of Mahishmati, the franchise has embedded itself in pop culture, inspiring memes, merchandise, fan art, and even academic discussions on Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Its characters, music, and memorable sequences have earned it a dedicated fanbase across generations, not just in India but around the world.

The re-release is already being hailed as the highest-grossing re-released film of all time, driven largely by the enthusiasm for its grand scale and the joy of reliving one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects.

The team behind the distribution — the same group responsible for RRR’s U.S. success — has gone all out, securing premium screens and the biggest IMAX theatres, ensuring that fans experience Baahubali: The Epic in the immersive way it was intended.

With just days to go, excitement is palpable. This re-release doesn’t just bring back a film; it revives a cinematic universe that set a new benchmark for Indian storytelling, reminding audiences why Baahubali remains a monumental part of India’s film legacy.