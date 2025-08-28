Baahubali: The Epic all set for theatrical release; is it the longest Telugu movie ever made?

Baahubali: The Epic is all set for a theatrical release. It is a special 5-hour-27-minute re-edited version combining Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

Unseen footage appears throughout, delivering a continuous, big-screen journey through Amarendra Baahubali’s battles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie hits theatres on October 31.

The movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Nasser and Sathyaraj, among others.

“Poor decision to not use the OST (Original Sound Track), in my opinion. This one sounds like generic stock music,” commented one user.

“I hope VFX is improved,” commented another.

“Even after all these years, Baahubali gives the same goosebumps on the big screen. Some films you just watch, but Baahubali… you feel. Who else still remembers the thrill of ‘Kattappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara?’ like it was yesterday?” came from another.

Another user posted, “The legend is hitting screens once after 10 years of stupendous fame.”

“Picture quality is very much better than before. Very good with high saturation colour grading,” reacted another user.

“No one would touch and match this Indian masterpiece,” commented another fan.

Another excited fan wrote, “Baahubali is simply irreplaceable. It's a movie that holds a special place in my heart. The emotions it evokes and the grandeur it portrays are unmatched. I've watched countless films… it's a true cinematic masterpiece that will forever remain in a league of its own.”

Longest Indian movies Here are some of the longest Indian movies by runtime.

Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977) Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977) is a Telugu mythological film made by N.T. Rama Rao (NTR). He wrote, produced, directed and acted in three roles: Karna, Duryodhana and Krishna. Based on the Mahabharata, the movie mainly follows Karna’s loyalty, struggles and moral dilemmas.

Runtime: 9 hours 53 minutes

LOC Kargil (2003) LOC: Kargil (2003), directed by J.P. Dutta, is a Hindi war film based on the 1999 Kargil War. It highlights Operation Vijay and the bravery of soldiers like Captain Vikram Batra and Lieutenant Manoj Pandey.

Runtime: 4 hours 15 minutes, Hindi war drama

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), directed by Anurag Kashyap, is a crime saga on Dhanbad’s coal mafia. Spanning three generations, it follows Shahid Khan’s family seeking revenge, battling Ramadhir Singh and the Qureshi clan. The movie was screened as a full-length film at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival in the "Un Certain Regard" section, where it received a standing ovation.

Runtime: 5 hours 19 minutes (Released in two parts in India)

Mera Naam Joker (1970) Mera Naam Joker (1970), directed by Raj Kapoor, follows a circus clown who hides pain behind humour. Told in three chapters, it shows his childhood struggles, circus romance and complex bond with a colleague.