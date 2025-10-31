Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas-Rana Daggubati film opens strong, mints this amount

Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1 SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic has made a powerful start at the box office, collecting ₹6.22 crore across all languages on its opening day, according to early estimates.

The re-edited and remastered version of the director’s blockbuster saga is now poised to cross the ₹10 crore mark in the coming days.

Theatre Occupancy in South India The film’s Telugu (2D) version saw strong occupancy levels in key southern regions. Morning shows registered 53.02% attendance, which rose to 59.36% in the afternoon and peaked at 65.18% in the evening, before night shows’ data was recorded.

Among the main centres, Kakinada led with 79.67% occupancy, followed by Warangal at 77.67%, Vizag-Visakhapatnam at 69.33%, and Vijayawada at 65%. Hyderabad and Guntur also performed well, posting 64% and 64.67% respectively.

While metropolitan regions outside the Telugu belt such as Mumbai (15.33%) and the National Capital Region (15%) recorded modest turnouts, southern markets drove the bulk of earnings, reaffirming the film’s enduring appeal among Telugu-speaking audiences. Bengaluru (43.33%) and Chennai (56.33%) also contributed significantly to the day’s performance.

More about Baahubali: The Epic Baahubali: The Epic (2025) is a Telugu-language epic action film directed by SS Rajamouli, co-written with V. Vijayendra Prasad. Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works, it stars Prabhas in dual roles alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Subbaraju, and Adivi Sesh.

The 224-minute-long feature is a remastered, single-film version of Rajamouli’s two-part saga — Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). It combines enhanced visuals, new editing, and previously unreleased scenes to create a definitive edition of the franchise.