Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas-Rana Daggubati's movie gets a strong ₹10 crore opening

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali, which has been released as part of the tenth-anniversary celebrations as Baahubali: The Epic, received an astounding opening of over ₹10 crore on Friday, October 31.

The movie, headlined by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, has been re-released as a single, continuous feature to combine Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

The movie is set for a robust opening weekend, bolstered by nostalgia, loyal fan interest, and strong word-of-mouth in southern markets.

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Rajamouli's Baahubali The Epic achieved a grand opening of ₹10.4 crore on Friday, October 31.

The re-edited and remastered version of the director’s blockbuster saga earned ₹9.25 crore from its Friday earnings, while the remaining ₹1.15 crore was earned from the Telugu pre-screening.

Baahubali The Epic Day 1: Occupancy Baahubali The Epic had an overall 63.63% Telugu Occupancy on Friday:

Morning Shows: 53.02%

Afternoon Shows: 59.36%

Evening Shows: 65.18%

Night Shows: 76.97%

The movie had an overall 12.04% Hindi Occupancy on Friday:

Morning Shows: 7.48%

Afternoon Shows: 11.10%

Evening Shows: 11.62%

Night Shows: 17.95%

About Baahubali: The Epic The 224-minute-long feature is a remastered, single-film version of Rajamouli’s two-part saga — Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017).

The makers have trimmed over 100 minutes of actual footage to create a tighter, single-narrative experience, raising curiosity about how the story has been condensed without losing its emotional depth or visual grandeur.

It combines enhanced visuals, new editing, and previously unreleased scenes to create a definitive edition of the franchise.