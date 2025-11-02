Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas' movie sees 26% drop after bumper opening

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: SS Rajamouli helmed movie is making waves at the box office. The re-released version of the two blockbusters — Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion — witnessed 26.42% drop in revenue on Saturday, Day 2 in theatres after a stellar opening.

Advertisement

With massive pan-India reach, the freshly crafted single-cut version of the two-part saga combines footage from 2015 and 2017 films and depicts Prabhas as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali. The Tollywood film titled Baahubali The Epic did a business of ₹9.65 crore net in India on its premiere day and earned ₹1.15 crore net from pre-release screenings. Let's find out exact second day collection here.

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Prabhas starrer raked in ₹7.1 crore net with Telugu shows dominating the revenue flow. Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the banner Arka Media Works, the movie features a runtime of 225 minutes making it is one of the longest Indian films made so far.

Advertisement

The story, centred on a young warrior raised in a tribal village, collected ₹17.9 crore net during its two-day run. Now, all eyes are on Sunday's collection for the decisive first weekend numbers.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X remarked, “#BaahubaliTheEpic collects ₹9 crore nett (approx) on its opening day, while the worldwide gross stands at ₹18 crore.”

Calling the Baahubali series the greatest creation in Indian cinema, Sumit Kadel gave the re-released version 5 star rating and said, “SS Rajamouli and his team have brilliantly woven together the finest moments from both Baahubali films into a single 3-hour-40-minute cinematic experience for the big screen.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Disney moves ESPN’s College GameDay to X as YouTube TV blackout frustrates fan

Besides Prabhas' dual role, the film stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Subbaraju and Adivi Sesh in pivotal.

Baahubali The Epic Worldwide Box Office Collection One of the widest premium-format re-releases ever, Baahubali The Epic not only rolled out on 150 IMAX screens worldwide but also on all 34 IMAX screens in India. Available in 5 languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi - Tamannaah Bhatia's movie broke all previous records for a re-released film in the country. The massive crowd puller grossed ₹19.50 crore worldwide on its release day.

Displaying increased international interest, the cult favourite and timeless epic has become a fresh commercial winner with fans celebrating it like a brand-new launch. Baahubali The Epic surpassed all re-release records eyes top position secured by Sanam Teri Kasam, boasting lifetime earnings of ₹39 crore gross.