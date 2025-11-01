Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ re-release draws big crowd, mints THIS amount

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's two blockbusters, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion are back in theatres as one film, Baahubali The Epic. The film saw a successful opening business and is nearing the ₹15 crore mark at the box office in India.

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2 According to the early estimates by the industry tracker Sacnilk, Baahubali The Epic minted ₹2.64 crore net on day 2 from morning shows. The total earnings of the film so far are ₹13.04 crore net in India.

On Saturday, during the morning shows, Baahubali The Epic recorded the highest occupancy among the Telugu audience with 37.34%. The Tamil version of the film, saw about 29.48% occupancy during the morning shows. However, in Hindi, the film recorded its lowest at 7.95% (morning shows).

Baahubali The Epic opening day business Baahubali: The Epic was re-released on Friday, minting ₹10.4 crore on day 1 in India. The film crossed the opening business of re-releases like Vijay's Ghilli (reportedly ₹4.87 crore) and Mahesh Babu's Khaleja (reportedly ₹5.75 crore). It even surpassed the opening haul of recent hits like Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra ( ₹2.71 crore) and Dragon ( ₹6.5 crore).

Baahubali: The Epic is a re-edited version of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s two-part Baahubali franchise— Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). The combined film, re-released in theatres on 31 October 2025, is produced by Arka Media Works.

Watch trailer here:

The new version runs for approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes, with select sequences for a refined experience. Featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, the Baahubali Epic revisits the grand tale of Mahishmati, its power struggles, and the legendary rise of the valiant warrior, Amarendra Baahubali, at a stretch.

The film has opened to an overwhelming response from the fans and critics.

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Worldwide The combined films were not only released in India. It was also re-released in more than 1,150 cinemas across the globe. Reportedly, the film got 400+ screens in the US, 210 in the UK and Ireland, apart from theatres in the UAE, Australia, and Southeast Asia.