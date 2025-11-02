Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas’ re-release struggles to draw Hindi audience, mints this amount

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 3: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's all-time blockbusters – Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, are back on the big screen. This time, remastered into one, Baahubali: The Epic. While the film saw one of the biggest opening hauls for a re-release, the Prabhas-starrer has now slowed down at the box office. The film is close to the ₹20 crore mark.

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 3 According to the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Baahubali The Epic earned ₹2 crore net on day 3 in India so far. This is the live data from the website, based on the morning shows. The final figure will be out after 10 pm.

For now, the total collection made by Prabhas' Baahubali The Epic is ₹19.9 crore net at the domestic box office.

On Sunday, Baahubali: The Epic recorded a mixed response across regions. The film witnessed an overall 39.27% occupancy (morning shows) in Telugu, while the Tamil version performed the strongest with 45.89% occupancy (morning shows). However, the Hindi version saw a comparatively lower turnout, registering 11.32% during the morning shows.

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Recap Baahubali: The Epic will complete its first weekend run at the box office with steady performance across languages on Sunday. The film opened with ₹1.15 crore from its Thursday previews, entirely from the Telugu version. On Friday, the film registered an impressive opening business with ₹9.65 crore, led by ₹7.9 crore from Telugu, followed by ₹1.35 crore from Hindi, ₹0.5 crore from Tamil, and smaller contributions from Kannada and Malayalam. The momentum slowed slightly on Saturday as the film earned ₹7.1 crore (a 26.42% drop), while Sunday collections are set to determine the film's weekend haul.

About Baahubali The Epic Baahubali: The Epic, the re-edited single film version of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s two-part Baahubali franchise, including Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), was released in theatres on 31 October 2025.

It is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works. The film stars Prabhas in double roles alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Subbaraju and Adivi Sesh.

With a runtime of 225 minutes, it is one of the longest Indian films.

The new version of Baahubali has a runtime of 225 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films. However, several film scenes and sequences have been chopped to ensure a smooth viewing experience for the audience. It tells the uninterrupted epic story of Mahishmati, its power struggles, and the rise of warrior Amarendra Baahubali, which was previously divided into two parts.