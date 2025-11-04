Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas starrer sees sharp Monday drop, earns ₹26 crore so far

SS Rajamouli’s latest release, Baahubali: The Epic, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, saw a notable decline in collections on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend.

Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Collection Day 4 According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹1.65 crore on Monday, registering a steep 73% drop from its weekend performance. With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection stands at ₹26 crore.

The period action drama, which released on 31 October, opened with ₹1.15 crore from Thursday previews and collected ₹9.65 crore on Friday, ₹7.25 crore on Saturday, and ₹6.3 crore on Sunday.

While the film managed to collect an estimated ₹39.75 crore globally over its opening weekend, Monday’s decline reflects a challenging start to its first weekday run. In comparison, Thamma, now in its second week, earned around ₹1.5 crore on the same day.

‘Baahubali: The Epic’ BO performance in southern markets Baahubali: The Epic has reportedly performed better in the southern markets, especially in Telugu-speaking regions where Rajamouli and Prabhas enjoy a massive fan base. The Hindi version, however, continues to face stiff competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and The Taj Story.

Trade analysts say the weekday trend will determine the film’s long-term box office prospects. While the sharp drop was expected after a strong opening, sustaining momentum through the week will be crucial.

The film also teased an upcoming animated spinoff titled Baahubali: The Eternal War, reportedly mounted on a ₹120 crore budget.