Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas starrer sees sharp weekday drop after strong start

After a powerful opening weekend, **SS Rajamouli’s remastered film Baahubali: The Epic has seen a marked slowdown at the domestic box office. The film, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, released on 31 October and initially drew strong footfall before showing sharper weekday declines.

Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Collection Day 5 According to trade estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected around ₹1.50 crore net in India on Tuesday, bringing its total domestic tally to ₹27.60 crore. While this is a solid number for a re-release, industry trackers note that expectations were higher given the film’s legacy and fan following.

Baahubali: The Epic opened to ₹9.65 crore, with an additional ₹1.15 crore from premiere screenings. Over the weekend, it maintained steady momentum — earning ₹7.25 crore on Saturday and ₹6.3 crore on Sunday. However, collections dropped by 72% on Monday, when the film made ₹1.72 crore.

In total, the film has earned ₹26.10 crore net in India and ₹42.85 crore worldwide within five days of release. Analysts say weekday trends will determine whether Baahubali: The Epic can sustain its early momentum or settle as a niche box-office success.

However, weekday occupancy also saw a decline, with Baahubali: The Epic recording 14.45% occupancy in its Telugu version. In Hyderabad, the film registered an 18% turnout across 326 shows, while Bengaluru followed closely at 16.75%. Interestingly, the Hindi version performed better, drawing 25% occupancy during night shows. In the Delhi-NCR region, where the film had 185 screenings, occupancy stood at 15.5% — a modest figure for a cult favourite.

About Baahubali: The Epic The remastered version combines Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) into a single cinematic experience, retelling the story of Sivudu (Prabhas), who learns of his father Amarendra Baahubali’s death and his uncle Bhallaladeva’s (Rana Daggubati) betrayal.