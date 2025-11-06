Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas–Rana Daggubati starrer inches close to ₹30 crore mark

SS Rajamouli’sBaahubali: The Epic—a re-edited single-film cut combiningBaahubali: The Beginning andBaahubali: The Conclusion—released in theatres on October 31. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, the remastered version is now inching towards the ₹30 crore mark within six days, even as collections dipped sharply after the opening weekend.

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic earned an estimated ₹1.50 crore net in India on day six. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at ₹29.65 crore, based on live data that may be updated.

Trade analysts note that weekday performance will be crucial in determining whether the re-release sustains momentum or settles into a niche box-office run.

On Wednesday, the film recorded mixed occupancy trends across languages.

The Telugu version registered a 13.13% overall occupancy, peaking at 16.33% in afternoon shows.

The Hindi version reported 9.96% overall occupancy, with footfall improving slightly to 12.06% during afternoon screenings.

The Tamil version performed the strongest, reporting 20.40% occupancy, led by night shows touching 25.07%. Baahubali The Epic In terms of screenings: The Telugu version saw the highest show counts in Hyderabad (324 shows) and Bengaluru (133 shows).

The Hindi version had the most screenings in Delhi-NCR (176 shows), followed by Mumbai (87 shows).

The Tamil version recorded peak occupancy in Chennai, playing across 55 shows.

At 225 minutes, the single-cut version of Rajamouli’s two-part franchise is among the longest Indian films ever made. The film released on October 31, ahead of the franchise’s 10-year anniversary in 2025.

Baahubali animated film The makers have also announced the next addition to the Baahubali universe: an animated feature titled Baahubali – The Eternal War.

Addressing speculation around a third live-action film, Rajamouli clarified:

“We are releasing the ‘Baahubali – The Eternal War’ teaser. The rumour is that we are announcing ‘Baahubali 3’, but that’s not true. It’s a continuation of the world of Baahubali. It’s an animated film. We released a 2D animated show on Amazon, and this is going to be a 3D animation.”