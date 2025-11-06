Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas–Rana Daggubati starrer inches close to ₹30 crore mark

SS Rajamouli’sBaahubali: The Epic—a re-edited single-film cut combiningBaahubali: The Beginning andBaahubali: The Conclusion—released in theatres on October 31. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, the remastered version is now inching towards the ₹30 crore mark within six days, even as collections dipped sharply after the opening weekend.
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic earned an estimated ₹1.50 crore net in India on day six. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at ₹29.65 crore, based on live data that may be updated.
Trade analysts note that weekday performance will be crucial in determining whether the re-release sustains momentum or settles into a niche box-office run.
On Wednesday, the film recorded mixed occupancy trends across languages.
At 225 minutes, the single-cut version of Rajamouli’s two-part franchise is among the longest Indian films ever made. The film released on October 31, ahead of the franchise’s 10-year anniversary in 2025.
The makers have also announced the next addition to the Baahubali universe: an animated feature titled Baahubali – The Eternal War.
Addressing speculation around a third live-action film, Rajamouli clarified:
“We are releasing the ‘Baahubali – The Eternal War’ teaser. The rumour is that we are announcing ‘Baahubali 3’, but that’s not true. It’s a continuation of the world of Baahubali. It’s an animated film. We released a 2D animated show on Amazon, and this is going to be a 3D animation.”
Baahubali: The Epic stars Prabhas in a dual role, alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Subbaraju and Adivi Sesh.
