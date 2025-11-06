Subscribe

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas–Rana Daggubati starrer inches close to ₹30 crore mark

Baahubali: The Epic, featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and others, is a re-edited version of the franchise. Released on October 31, it is nearing 30 crore in collections. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated6 Nov 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Advertisement
Baahubali The Epic is a special 5-hour-27-minute re-edited version.
Baahubali The Epic is a special 5-hour-27-minute re-edited version.(Screengrab @YouTube | trailer)

SS Rajamouli’sBaahubali: The Epic—a re-edited single-film cut combiningBaahubali: The Beginning andBaahubali: The Conclusion—released in theatres on October 31. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, the remastered version is now inching towards the 30 crore mark within six days, even as collections dipped sharply after the opening weekend.

Advertisement

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic earned an estimated 1.50 crore net in India on day six. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at 29.65 crore, based on live data that may be updated.

Also Read | Baahubali: The Epic BO Day 5: Prabhas starrer shows further dip, mints ₹27 cr

Trade analysts note that weekday performance will be crucial in determining whether the re-release sustains momentum or settles into a niche box-office run.

On Wednesday, the film recorded mixed occupancy trends across languages.

  • The Telugu version registered a 13.13% overall occupancy, peaking at 16.33% in afternoon shows.
  • The Hindi version reported 9.96% overall occupancy, with footfall improving slightly to 12.06% during afternoon screenings.
  • The Tamil version performed the strongest, reporting 20.40% occupancy, led by night shows touching 25.07%.

Baahubali The Epic

In terms of screenings:

  • The Telugu version saw the highest show counts in Hyderabad (324 shows) and Bengaluru (133 shows).
  • The Hindi version had the most screenings in Delhi-NCR (176 shows), followed by Mumbai (87 shows).
  • The Tamil version recorded peak occupancy in Chennai, playing across 55 shows.

At 225 minutes, the single-cut version of Rajamouli’s two-part franchise is among the longest Indian films ever made. The film released on October 31, ahead of the franchise’s 10-year anniversary in 2025.

Advertisement
Also Read | Baahubali The Epic BO Collection Day 5: Prabhas' magnum opus earns this much

Baahubali animated film

The makers have also announced the next addition to the Baahubali universe: an animated feature titled Baahubali – The Eternal War.

Watch Baahubali – The Eternal War teaser

Addressing speculation around a third live-action film, Rajamouli clarified:
“We are releasing the ‘Baahubali – The Eternal War’ teaser. The rumour is that we are announcing ‘Baahubali 3’, but that’s not true. It’s a continuation of the world of Baahubali. It’s an animated film. We released a 2D animated show on Amazon, and this is going to be a 3D animation.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Baahubali: The Epic runtime revealed: Second half crosses over 2 hours

Baahubali: The Epic stars Prabhas in a dual role, alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Subbaraju and Adivi Sesh.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentBaahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas–Rana Daggubati starrer inches close to ₹30 crore mark
Read Next Story