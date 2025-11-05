Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: Prabhas' re-release sustains momentum, set to hit ₹30 cr mark

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: Actor Prabhas' blockbuster Baahubali franchise is back in theatres. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, this time Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion are re-edited into one single film for the fans. As the film is heading towards wrapping up its opening week at the ticket window, it is set to touch the ₹30 crore mark in India.

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Baahubali The Epic earned ₹1.03 crore net in India on day 6. This is the live data on the website, which is subject to changes. The final figure will be out after 10 pm.

Currently, the total revenue collection made by the Prabhas-starrer is ₹29.18 crore net in India.

On Wednesday, Baahubali: The Epic recorded mixed trends across languages. The Telugu version saw an overall occupancy of 13.25% on day 6, with the highest turnout during the afternoon shows at 16.33%. On the other hand, the Hindi-dubbed version recorded a modest 10.03% overall occupancy, showing a slight improvement in the footfall during the afternoon shows at 12.06%. Meanwhile, among the Tamil audience, Baahubali: The Epic outperformed the rest. On day 6, the film registered an overall 18.85% occupancy, led by stronger afternoon shows at 22.12%.

Details for the night shows in all languages are awaited.

Baahubali The Epic Baahubali: The Epic in Telugu had the highest number of screenings in Hyderabad and Bengaluru with 275 and 128 shows respectively.

The Hindi version of the film had the maximum shows in the Delhi NCR region with 175 shows, followed by Mumbai with 86 shows.

The Tamil version recorded the highest screening and occupancy in Chennai with 53 shows.

Baahubali: The Epic, the single film version of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s two-part Baahubali franchise, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), is 225 minutes long. It is one of the longest Indian films ever.

The film was released in theatres on 31 October. The hit franchise completes 10 years in 2025.

Baahubali animated film The makers recently announced an addition to their cinematic universe as an animated version of the film, Baahubali - The Eternal War, will soon be out for the fans.

Watch Baahubali - The Eternal War teaser

Talking about it, Rajamouli said in a statement: "We are releasing the ‘Baahubali- The Eternal War’ teaser. The rumour is that we are announcing ‘Baahubali 3’, but that’s not true. It’s a continuation of the world of Baahubali. It’s an animated film. We released a 2D animated show on Amazon, and this is going to be a 3D animation."