Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajamouli’s movie sees dwindling numbers as it hits ₹30 crore mark

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 7: Soon after a grand ₹10 crore opening weekend, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic — a re-edited single, continuous feature to combine the two blockbusters — witnessed a declining trend in its earnings.

However, despite the sharp dip, the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer, released as part of the tenth anniversary celebrations for the magnum opus - Baahubali - on October 31, has crossed the ₹30 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic earned an estimated ₹1 crore net in India on Thursday, Day 7. The movie had been witnessing a declining trend since Monday as its earnings remained below ₹2 crore in the last four days.

Trade analysts note that weekday performance will be crucial in determining whether the re-release sustains momentum or settles into a niche box-office run.

Baahubali: The Epic has now crossed the ₹30 crore milestone, with its 7-day domestic collection standing at ₹30.70 crore net as of Thursday.

Baahubali The Epic Day 7: Occupancy Baahubali: The Epic had an overall 10.32% Telugu Occupancy on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 9.40%

Afternoon Shows: 11.51%

Evening Shows: 9.12%

Night Shows: 11.26%

Hyderabad and Bengaluru have the highest number of screenings, 305 and 142, respectively, for Baahubali The Epic.

Baahubali: The Eternal War The makers have also announced the next addition to the Baahubali universe: an animated feature titled Baahubali – The Eternal War.

Rajamouli clarified that the rumour of ‘Baahubali 3’ was not true, “We are releasing the ‘Baahubali – The Eternal War’ teaser. It’s a continuation of the world of Baahubali. It’s an animated film. We released a 2D animated show on Amazon, and this is going to be a 3D animation.”

About Baahubali: The Epic The 224-minute-long feature is a remastered, single-film version of Rajamouli’s two-part saga — Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017).

The makers have trimmed over 100 minutes of actual footage to create a tighter, single-narrative experience, raising curiosity about how the story has been condensed without losing its emotional depth or visual grandeur.

It combines enhanced visuals, new editing, and previously unreleased scenes to create a definitive edition of the franchise.