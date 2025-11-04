Baahubali The Epic Box Office Day 5: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus sees steep decline, steadily nears ₹30-crore mark

S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic, the reimagined and remastered edition of India’s most monumental film franchise, continues to hold its ground at the box office even on its fifth day.

Baahubali: The Epic Day 5 Box Office Collection According to early estimates by the tracker Sacnilk, the film collected ₹0.97 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday), bringing its total earnings to ₹27.07 crore across languages.

After an impressive start, Baahubali: The Epic maintained a decent run through the weekend with collections of ₹7.25 crore on Saturday and ₹6.3 crore on Sunday.

Monday saw a sharp drop of 72%, with ₹1.75 crore, followed by Tuesday’s ₹0.97 crore. Despite the slowdown, the cumulative numbers indicate a healthy total for a re-release of a franchise originally launched nearly a decade ago.

Though weekday numbers reflect a predictable dip after a strong opening weekend, the film’s performance underscores the enduring fascination audiences hold for Rajamouli’s magnum opus. After all, Baahubali isn’t just a movie — it’s a legacy that transformed Indian cinema.

Box Office Performance Occupancy Wise In terms of occupancy, the Telugu (2D) version reported 11.6% for morning shows, 14.65% in the afternoon, and 13.41% in the evening, reflecting steady footfall in key regions.

The strongest performances came from Hyderabad (16.33%), Mahbubnagar (27%), and Bengaluru (15.33%), while other regions such as Chennai, Vizag, and Guntur recorded moderate turnout.

About the Film Baahubali: The Epic is directed by S. S. Rajamouli and co-written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. The project unites the two original films — Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) — into a single, re-edited cinematic experience. It includes digitally enhanced visuals, remastered sound design, and previously unreleased scenes, offering fans an entirely new perspective on the legendary story.

Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works, the film stars Prabhas in dual roles as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, along with Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Nassar, Sathyaraj, and Adivi Sesh.

With a runtime of 225 minutes, it stands as one of the longest Indian films ever released. Its story follows Sivudu, a young man from a tribal village who discovers his royal lineage and fights to reclaim the throne of Mahishmati from its tyrannical ruler.

Released worldwide on October 31, 2025, after special previews in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Ireland, Baahubali: The Epic has reignited global appreciation for Rajamouli’s unmatched storytelling. Even after a decade, the saga’s grandeur, its unforgettable characters, and its visual mastery continue to draw crowds back to cinemas.