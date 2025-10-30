Baahubali: The Epic runtime revealed: First half 1 Hour 42 Minutes, second half crosses over 2 hours

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali is returning to the big screen this Friday — but in a way audiences have never seen before. Titled Baahubali: The Epic, the film combines Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) into one continuous feature, released as part of the tenth-anniversary celebrations of the first film.

The ambitious re-release, being described as a cinematic experiment, has reportedly generated massive buzz among fans. Despite initial doubts about whether audiences would return to watch a story they’ve already seen multiple times, advance bookings — especially across South India and overseas — suggest otherwise.

According to reports, Baahubali: The Epic has a runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes (225 minutes). A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that the first half runs for 1 hour 42 minutes and 33 seconds, while the second half is 2 hours, 3 minutes and 11 seconds long.

Interestingly, the combined duration of the original two films was 5 hours and 26 minutes. The makers have therefore trimmed over 100 minutes of footage to create a tighter, single narrative experience — raising curiosity about how the story has been condensed without losing its emotional depth or visual grandeur.

Historically, Indian cinema has occasionally experimented with extended formats. Classics like Raj Kapoor’s Sangam (1964) and Mera Naam Joker (1970) featured two intermissions due to their near four-hour runtime. Even Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) briefly followed the two-interval model during its longer theatrical cut. However, modern blockbusters such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Animal (2023), and The Bengal Files (2025) have opted for a single intermission despite similar lengths.

