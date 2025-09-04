'Baapu birthday dhamaal': Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor enjoy movie session with Hero No. 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Bollywood veteran Shakti Kapoor celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, receiving an outpouring of wishes from his friends and fans.

His daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor, in a late birthday tribute, gave a glimpse into their homely celebrations.

Taking a ride down memory lane, Shraddha celebrated her father's birthday by binge-watching Govinda starrer 'Hero No. 1,' which featured Shakti Kapoor in a brief, yet memorable role as 'Babu'.

The actor shared a video of her movie session on Instagram, showing Shakti Kapoor's funny scene with Govinda.

She was joined by her father, who also appeared engrossed in the particular scene.

"Baapu birthday dhamaal," Shraddha wrote in her story.

Having started his career in the 1970s, Shakti Kapoor enthralled audiences with his iconic performances as a villain and also with comedy.

From his iconic role as Crime Master Gogo in 'Andaz Apna Apna' to his comic timing as Nandu in 'Raja Babu', the actor solidified his status as a beloved comic star.

Known for sharing an amazing camaraderie with Shraddha Kapoor, fans have now been eagerly waiting for the father-daughter pairing on the big screen.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in 'Stree 2' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will reprise her role for the third instalment of the superhit horror-comedy franchise, which is slated for a 2027 release.

As announced by Maddock Films, 'Stree 3' will hit theatres on August 13, 2027.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maddock Films wrote, "Dinesh Vijan presents the genre-defining lineup of #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse--8 theatrical films that will take you on a wild ride of laughter, spooks, thrills, and screams!"