Babil Khan celebrates over Piku re-release on Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary: ‘He is coming back’

Tuesday marks the death anniversary of late actor Irrfan Khan. Remembering him, the late actor's son, Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle and celebrated the re-release of Irrfan's hit film Piku. Piku also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

Piku re-releasing in cinema To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Piku, the film will be released on May 9.

Babil Khan on Irrfan Khan's death anniversary Celebrating the same, Babil wrote, “Forget history, and you’re doomed to make the mistakes of your past.” Giving a gift to life, on the anniversary of his departure. I have never believed in coincidences, he is coming back, on the 9th of May.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Babil dedicated a sweet post for his late father. He dropped a photo from his childhood days with Irrfan and wrote, “With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you.”

Fans remember Irrfan Khan Responding to his words, many fans fondly remembered Irrfan whose death is often called a personal loss for the audience. One of them wrote in the comments, “We miss him just like our own.”

“God take good care of a pure and genuine person like him,” added another.

Advertisement

Someone also said, “Irfan's felt like a personal loss. It almost took a part of my soul...'Roohdaar' for a reason, of course! And that little boy, with a little face and shades bigger than his face walks in his shoes, now! Irfaan is dearly missed and you're dearly admired (sic).”

Shoojit Sircar's memories with Irrfan Khan Meanwhile, Piku director Shoojit Sircar also penned an emotional letter for Irrfan on Instagram.

It read: "Dear Irfaan, Friend, wherever you are, I know you’re doing well and have probably made many new friends there. I’m sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have. Here, I’m doing fine. But there’s one thing you might not be aware of Irfaan - just how much you’re loved and missed here. You’d be surprised:)

Advertisement

“I miss our jhal muri sessions and the laughter we shared. Your discussions on the magic of life were always fascinating. I cherish those moments. Remember our long conversations about spiritualism and science when you were in London? Those talks were incredibly deep.”

Shoojit called Irrfan's loss a vacuum in his life. He added, “I’ve got the books you recommended, and I often think about our discussions on life and death. Your smile and those mystical eyes of yours are etched in my memory. It’s not easy living every day without you; there’s a huge vacuum.”

Shoojit also extended his support to Irrfan and his family. "Irfaan, I wanted to let you know that Babil and Ayan are doing well. Babil and I play football together, and I’ve become a bit of a guardian to him. Don’t worry, I’m looking out for him. Sutapa and I talk often. Me and Ronnie, we’ve just finished a film project with Babil. He’s growing into a fine artist, slowly carving his own space in the industry. I’m sure he’s on the right path, just like you always envisioned.

Advertisement

“I know you’re watching over us from wherever you are, and that’s a comfort,” he signed out.