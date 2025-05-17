Babil Khan exits Sai Rajesh’s upcoming film after online feud, director says ‘I respect his decision’

Actor Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, and filmmaker Sai Rajesh have officially parted ways, putting an end to their upcoming film project, just days after their online feud. Babil was set to star in Sai Rajesh's Hindi remake of the film, Baby.

Babil Khan opts out of Sai Rajesh's film after 'I slit my wrist’ comment Babil took to his Instagram account and announced that he is opting out of the film.

He wrote, “With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned. Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together.”

He turned off comments in the post.

Sai Rajesh reacts to Babil's exit from film On the other hand, Sai Rajesh said that Babil will be taking some time off to focus on himself.

He said on social media: “Babil is one of the most talented and hardworking actors I have met in my life. However I have to accept this unfortunate reality of the situation. After spending time with Babil while prepping, I was very happy to be working with such a talented actor... I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me... I will miss my Hero! I respect his decision of self care first, and wish him all the best and send him all the love in the future! I know we both will create that magic together for sure.”

Babil Khan and Sai Rajesh's feud explained The feud between Babil and Rajesh began when the actor shared his frustration with Bollywood and mentioned several actors by name on Instagram. Later, he deleted his account, only to return and clarify that his videos were “extremely misinterpreted."

He said that he was actually “praising the actors and not criticising them.”

After the incident, Sai Rajesh posted a detailed note on his Instagram handle, which he eventually removed.

The now-deleted note was addressed to Babil's team. It mentioned, "To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while."

After he shared the post, Babil said that he endured personal suffering for his role in Sai Rajesh's film.

He commented, “Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him,”.

Babil deleted his comments and Sai, his post later.

Soon after their feud went viral, several emotional videos of Babil resurfaced, leaving fans concerned about him.