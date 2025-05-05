Babil Khan fires back with ‘I slit my wrist’ reply to Sai Rajesh’s remark on his meltdown

Babil Khan has responded to filmmaker Sai Rajesh's remarks, which came after the actor addressed his viral crying videos. According to a report by Peeping Moon, Babil was involved in the remake of Sai Rajesh's film Baby. On Sunday, Babil - son of the late Irrfan Khan - shared videos on his Instagram Stories, where he expressed his frustration with Bollywood and mentioned several actors by name. He later deleted his account, only to return and clarify that his videos were “extremely misinterpreted,” stating that he was actually “praising the actors and not criticising them.”

Advertisement

Sai Rajesh's Post Addressing Babil's Team After the incident, Sai Rajesh posted a detailed note on his Instagram Stories, which was later shared on Reddit. Although initially posted as an Instagram post, Sai eventually took it down. In the note, he addressed Babil's team, writing, "To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while."

Babil Reflects on His Sacrifices for the Role Babil shared that he endured personal suffering for his role in Sai Rajesh's film. He stated, “Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him,” he added. Babil later deleted his comments and Sai, his post."



Read | ‘Was trying to show…’: Babil Khan returns to Instagram after family's statement, clarifies viral video

Advertisement

Clarification Following Babil's Viral Crying Videos Family and Team Release a Statement After Babil's emotional videos went viral on social media, his family and team issued a clarification on Sunday. A part of the statement read, “Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days -- and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon... That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.”



Read | Mother's Day 2024: Babil Khan shares heartfelt wishes, says 'There would have been no Irrfan...'

Advertisement