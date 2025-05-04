Babil Khan is allowed to have difficult days: Mother Sutapa Sikdar says mention of Ananya Panday 'misinterpreted'

Bollywood actor Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar, recently appeared visibly upset in a video, and mentioned several names including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

Babil Khan's family has now issued a statement, stating that the actor's mention of Ananya Pandey was ‘misinterpreted’. Babil's mother also shared the statement on her Instagram account.

Babil Khan's statement

What did Babil Khan say about Ananya Panday, Arijit Singh, others? In a now deleted video that had gone viral on social media, showed Babil Khan upset and in tears as he spoke about feeling alienated in the film industry. He said, “Bollywood is so f***ed, Bollywood is so, so rude.”

Babil Khan even took names including that of Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh.

Babil Khan could be heard saying in the video: “What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude.”

Babil Khan deletes Instagram account Babil Khan had posted the video on his Instagram account. The QALA actor, however, has now deleted his account from the social media platform.

Ananya Panday shares cryptic post after Babil Khan's viral video Some time after Babil Khan's video went viral, actress Ananya Panday shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account. Sharing a dump of her “life lately,” which included a quote by acclaimed Harry Potter series' character Hagrid which read, "What's comin' will come and we'll meet it when it does."

Ananya Panday's cryptic post

The caption of Ananya Panday's post read: “Final touches and a little bit of this and that.”

Babil Khan's acting career, movies Babil Khan stepped into the limelight two years after the passing of his father Irrfan Khan in 2020, making a powerful acting debut in the acclaimed film Qala alongside Triptii Dimri. His performance earned widespread praise, and he’s since continued to impress in projects like Friday Night Plan, The Railway Men, and more.