Babil Khan offers heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan on birth anniversary, with rare glimpses of his late father

Irrfan Khan, one of India's most versatile and revered performers, would have turned 59 today. Remembering his late father on the actor's birth anniversary, Babil Khan took a stroll down memory lane and offered a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to social media, Babil shared heartfelt words that reflected both longing and nostalgia. Rather than mourning the loss alone, Babil chose to remember fond memories with his father, sharing a rare childhood photo and another from when Irrfan Khan was alive.

The first picture shows a young Babil lying on his father's back, capturing a warm father-son memory, while the second one shows the duo engrossed in a candid moment.

"Pictures of you. Pictures of me. (I used to say "sofa mode activated" before I jumped on him and fell asleep on his back)," Babil wrote in his caption.

Fans got emotional as many took to the comment section and remembered the 'Piku' actor and his work.

Babil Khan, who shared a deep bond with his father, often spoke about him, not as an actor but as his guide, a parent, and more.

Earlier in 2024, Babil, in an emotional tribute to the iconic actor, wrote, "You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much."

Irrfan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.