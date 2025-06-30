Baburao is back! Paresh Rawal confirms return to ‘Hera Pheri 3’ after controversy: ‘Everything is resolved now’

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed his return to the much-anticipated ‘Hera Pheri 3’, reprising his iconic role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.

The news comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding his involvement, marked by legal disputes and financial disagreements. Rawal’s statement now clears the air, signalling that the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Rawal—are back on track.

Paresh Rawal Confirms Return to ‘Hera Pheri 3’ as Baburao Speaking on a recent podcast, Paresh Rawal said, “When something is so well loved by people, we have to be extra careful — it is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience is here to show you love. You can’t take that for granted; you must work hard and give them your best.”

He added, “So, my belief is that everyone should come together and put in the effort. There’s nothing more to it. Everything is resolved now.”

He further elaborated on the creative process, “It was meant to come together earlier too, but we had to fine-tune things with each other. Priyadarshan, Akshay, and Suniel are all creative individuals and have been friends for many, many years.”

The franchise, which began in 2000 with Priyadarshan's ‘Hera Pheri’, has achieved cult status over the years, with Rawal’s portrayal of Baburao widely considered one of Indian cinema’s most beloved comic characters.

Why Did Paresh Rawal Leave the Film? The dispute began when Rawal confirmed on May 16 to Bollywood Hungama that he had exited the film. Following his departure, Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films reportedly issued him a legal notice demanding Rs. 25 crore in damages. Rawal subsequently returned the Rs. 11 lakh signing amount with 15% annual interest, along with an additional sum, to formally exit the project.

Industry insiders later revealed that Rawal’s concerns centred around the film's payment structure. His total fee of Rs. 15 crore was reportedly scheduled to be released only a month after the film’s eventual release—expected no earlier than late 2026 or even 2027. These delayed terms became a sticking point in negotiations.

With those issues now behind him, Rawal’s confirmation offers a much-needed boost to the project, which has seen its share of delays and changes in direction over the years. Fans of the franchise can finally breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that Baburao, with his thick glasses and hilarious malapropisms, will return to the big screen once more.