Baby director Sai Rajesh dedicates National Award to his mother, Anand Deverakonda calls it a 'special moment'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3 (ANI): The 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday, unveiling a list of big winners from the film industry.

Among them, Anand Deverakonda starrer Telugu blockbuster 'Baby' bagged two awards, including Best Screenplay and Best Playback Singer Male.

Deverakonda, who plays the lead role, spoke to ANI and expressed his delight.

"I am proud and have immense gratitude that my film 'Baby' won two National Awards. This is a very special moment for me," he said.

Director Sai Rajesh, who was honoured with the Best Screenplay, also opened up on the film's success and added, "I put my blood and sweat into the movie...The Screenplay award is very prestigious. I am delighted...The whole team put their best into the film...I dedicate this award to my mother."

The filmmaker received his second National Award with the latest feat. His first National Award came for 'Colour Photo.'

Earlier, Sai Rajesh took to Instagram and celebrated his film's victory. "Thank you. 2nd one. Can't say in words ... How important is this," he wrote.

Rajesh was the biggest cheerleader for singer PVN S Rohit, who helmed the award-winning song 'Premisthunna.'

"The announcement of this prestigious National Award for our singer made me so, so, so happy. When he sang the song, my gut feeling was that he had to be the final voice of the film. Today, the Government of India has recognised his talent. A Telugu singer receiving this highest honour for my film is truly a proud moment," he wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Sai Rajesh, 'Baby' received super success upon its release in theatres and eventually achieved the cult status.

Besides Anand Deverakonda, the film also features Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.