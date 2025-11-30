Babylon OTT Release: When and where to watch Brad Pitt–Margot Robbie black comedy drama

Director Damien Chazelle crafted Babylon as an audacious, sometimes chaotic love letter to early Hollywood — a story of ambition, excess and survival, anchored by performances from Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva. Despite a lukewarm theatrical run in 2022, the film gradually garnered a cult following appreciative of its scale and emotional ambition.

Now, the period drama is poised for a second life — this time on the small screen.

When and Where to Watch ‘Babylon’ will begin streaming on Netflix on 7 December. For viewers who skipped it in theatres — often daunted by its hefty three-hour runtime — the OTT release offers a convenient opportunity to traverse 1920s Hollywood’s dizzying ascent and decline from home.

Why It’s Resonating Anew In the film, Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy brims with raw ambition and reckless vitality; Pitt’s Jack Conrad embodies the fading glamour of a bygone era; and Calva’s Manny Torres offers an emotional anchor as identities shift and fortunes crumble. Although the film polarised critics and audiences at launch, its unapologetic grandeur, dramatic peaks and sweeping finale eventually swayed many to embrace it.

Further stoking renewed interest was Robbie’s global success in a very different avatar — a factor that prompted viewers to revisit Nellie’s journey and reassess the film’s bold choices.

Margot Robbie reveals how a spontaneous kiss became a standout scene Margot Robbie once revealed that one of the most talked-about moments in Babylon happened completely spontaneously. The actor shared that her on-screen kiss with Brad Pitt wasn’t written into the script but emerged as an improvised choice on set.

In a past interview with E! News, Robbie said she saw it as a rare opportunity. “It wasn’t in the script, but I thought, ‘When else will I get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?’ So I just went for it,” she recalled. Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy, an ambitious newcomer navigating the chaotic world of 1920s Hollywood alongside Diego Calva’s Manny Torres and Pitt’s seasoned star Jack Conrad.

Before the cameras rolled, however, she had to win over director Damien Chazelle. Robbie remembered telling him, “I think Nellie would just walk up to Jack and kiss him.” Chazelle teased back, suggesting she simply wanted to kiss her co-star — a claim Robbie jokingly admitted wasn’t entirely untrue. Ultimately, Chazelle agreed it suited the character’s unpredictable energy.

The moment worked so well that the director requested another take. “He was like, ‘No, do it again — that really works,’” Robbie said, laughing about how the improvised beat ended up becoming a memorable part of the film.