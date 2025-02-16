‘Bachchon ka bola tha’: Kareena Kapoor reminds paparazzi not to click sons as they catch glimpses of Taimur, Jeh | Watch

In the wake of a recent incident, Kareena Kapoor Khan passionately reminds paparazzi to refrain from photographing her sons, Taimur and Jeh, during a public appearance. Her heartfelt plea highlights the ongoing struggle of celebrity parents to protect their children's privacy amidst relentless media scrutiny.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated16 Feb 2025, 08:06 AM IST
After the January 16 attack, both Saif and Kareena requested that the paparazzi refrain from photographing their children.(Screengrab)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan made her first public appearance after the attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at her father Randhir Kapoor's 78th birthday bash in Mumbai.

However, what caught the attention were her repeated requests to the paparazzi not to click photos of her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan.

Dressed in a white shirt and baggy denim, Kareena indulged the paparazzi for a few pictures as she reminded them not to click her sons.

“Mera photos leke aap log please chale jaao. Bachchon ka bola tha. (You can take my pictures and leave please. I had told you about the kids’ photos),” she can be heard saying in a video on social.

The paparazzi then assures her that they won’t click on her children.

But she still reminds them at least twice about it before heading inside for Randhir’s birthday.

However, despite repeated requests from the actor, as Kareena was leaving the event with her sons and sister Karishma, a video on social media showed that a group of paparazzi captured a glimpse of Tim and Jeh.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Both Saif and Kareena had asked the paparazzi not to click photos of their children after the January 16 attack.

Videos and pictures from Saif and Kareena's apartment also surfaced online, suggesting that the couple has added some extra fencing to their balcony so no one can enter their house via the balcony.

"I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena had said on the day of the attack.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," she had added.

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 08:06 AM IST
