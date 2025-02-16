‘Bachchon ka bola tha’: Kareena Kapoor reminds paparazzi not to click sons as they catch glimpses of Taimur, Jeh | Watch

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan made her first public appearance after the attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at her father Randhir Kapoor's 78th birthday bash in Mumbai.

However, what caught the attention were her repeated requests to the paparazzi not to click photos of her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan.

Dressed in a white shirt and baggy denim, Kareena indulged the paparazzi for a few pictures as she reminded them not to click her sons.

“Mera photos leke aap log please chale jaao. Bachchon ka bola tha. (You can take my pictures and leave please. I had told you about the kids’ photos),” she can be heard saying in a video on social.

The paparazzi then assures her that they won’t click on her children.

But she still reminds them at least twice about it before heading inside for Randhir’s birthday.

However, despite repeated requests from the actor, as Kareena was leaving the event with her sons and sister Karishma, a video on social media showed that a group of paparazzi captured a glimpse of Tim and Jeh.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan Both Saif and Kareena had asked the paparazzi not to click photos of their children after the January 16 attack.

Videos and pictures from Saif and Kareena's apartment also surfaced online, suggesting that the couple has added some extra fencing to their balcony so no one can enter their house via the balcony.

"I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena had said on the day of the attack.

