Bachelor in Paradise Season 10: Premiere date, cast, and how to watch online

ABC’s popular spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — Bachelor in Paradise — will return for its landmark 10th season on Monday (July 7), marking the show’s first new episodes since 2023. The new season promises to shake up the usual formula by adding contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette for the first time.

In a franchise first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons—focused on older singles—will join the cast to “prove that age is just a number,” according to the official logline. The group will head to a new paradise in Costa Rica for what ABC describes as a “second (or third) shot at love, hoping to turn a summer fling into something real.”

While most of the cast will arrive on day one, the Golden contestants will not touch down until Tuesday, July 15, which is the only episode airing on a Tuesday this season.

Where and how to watch New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC, starting July 7. All episodes will stream the following day on Hulu. Fans can also catch up on Seasons 6, 7, and 8 on Hulu right now.

The hosts—and a new champagne lounge Jesse Palmer will return to host Season 10. Longtime bartender Wells Adams is also back, and Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown will debut in her new role overseeing “Paradise Relations” while running the all-new Champagne Lounge.

Season 10 cast Here’s who viewers can expect to see in the first episodes, excluding the Golden franchise contestants:

Alexe-Anne "Alexe" Godin (The Bachelor Season 29)

Bailey Brown (The Bachelor Season 29)

Brian Autz (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Dale Moss (The Bachelorette Season 16)

Hakeem Moulton (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Jeremy Simon (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Jessica "Jess" Edwards (The Bachelor Season 28)

Jonathon Johnson (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Justin Glaze (The Bachelorette Season 17, Bachelor in Paradise Season 8)

Katherine "Kat" Izzo (The Bachelor Season 27, Bachelor in Paradise Season 9)

Kyle Howard (The Bachelorette Season 17)

Lexi Young (The Bachelor Season 28)

Riquerdy "Ricky" Marinez (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Sam McKinney (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Spencer Conley (The Bachelorette Season 21)