Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston shares emotional update: 'Hair falling out, memory loss, treatment is forever'

Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Katie Thurston has shared an emotional health update as she continues her fight against Stage 4 breast cancer.

The 34-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram Stories on 1 June to speak openly about her condition, describing both the physical and emotional effects of treatment.

“I wanted to do weekly check-ins that are just like uncut, raw emotions of whatever comes to my mind,” she began. “I just finished my second month of treatment and if you’re asking how long treatment is, technically forever.”

Bachelorette alum shares honest update on her cancer treatment Despite the seriousness of her diagnosis, Katie Thurston expressed hope. “I am optimistic about medical advancements in the future. Fingers crossed as a stage 4 girly,” she added.

She also spoke about the toll the treatment is taking on her body. “Right now, after finishing two months of my medication, my hair is coming out in an unnatural amount of clumps. Working on that. I’m losing my memory. That’s great,” she said candidly.

Describing one recent moment of confusion, she shared: “Going through customs and them being like, ‘Where are you coming from?’ And I looked at him and I was like, ‘I don’t remember. I don’t remember.’”

Thurston first revealed her diagnosis in February 2025 in a vulnerable social media post. Additional tests confirmed that the cancer had spread to her liver, classifying it as Stage 4.