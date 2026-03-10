Back in 2008, Akshay Kumar refused Best Actor award and handed it to Aamir Khan. Here's why | Watch video

Award ceremonies often celebrate individual achievements, but sometimes they produce unexpected moments that audiences remember for years. One such moment occurred at the 2008 Star Screen Awards, when actor Akshay Kumar refused to keep his Best Actor (Popular Choice) trophy and instead dedicated it to Aamir Khan.

The incident has resurfaced online through a viral throwback video, sparking fresh discussion among fans about the rare gesture of sportsmanship in Bollywood.

The award announcement At the ceremony, Akshay Kumar was announced as the winner of the Best Actor (Popular Choice) award for his performance in Anees Bazmee’s Singh Is Kinng.

However, moments after stepping on stage to accept the honour, the actor surprised the audience with an unexpected declaration. During his speech, he said he believed Aamir Khan’s performance in AR Murugadoss’s Ghajini deserved the award more.

In the viral clip, Akshay begins his speech with visible emotion.

"I'm actually so touched. Really. I wanted this little beauty my whole career, for the last 18 years. I strive for this moment to achieve such an honour. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it would happen to me, a Chandni Chowk ka ladka. But it has and it came from you, the people," Akshay says in the video.

Why Akshay Kumar gave away the award Akshay then explained that he had recently watched Ghajini, Aamir Khan’s blockbuster thriller, and was deeply impressed by the performance.

"But as I stand here, holding my dream in my hand and my father's love in the other, I just want to tell you something. Few days back, I saw this movie Ghajini and I was bowled over. I saw Singh Is Kinng again after that, when I was coming from London to Mumbai. I couldn't help but compare our work. That's when I knew without a doubt that the best actor this year, by far, according to me, is Mr Aamir Khan for Ghajini," he added.

Aamir Khan had undergone a dramatic physical transformation for Ghajini, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of that year. Akshay acknowledged the effort behind the performance.

"What that man did for his movie was pure dedication. It is, as they say, historic," he said.

A rare moment in Bollywood awards history Akshay then made it clear he did not feel comfortable holding on to the trophy.

"I refuse to be the man that pretends to take this away from him. I'm not going to do that at all. I know that this moment is never going to come again in my life but I cannot walk out from here holding something which I know doesn't belong to me," Akshay said.

Before concluding his speech, he thanked the audience who voted for him and expressed hope that he might win the honour again someday.

"I'm sure I haven't offended my people who have voted for me. I'm still here, striving for your love, your support and maybe one day, I will win it back again... I thank you from all my heart but Aamir, this one is for you, mate. You deserve it!"