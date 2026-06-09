Backrooms box office collection: Kane Parsons' horror hit becomes A24's first $200 million film, overtakes Marty Supreme

Backrooms has achieved a historic milestone for independent entertainment company A24, becoming the studio's highest-grossing film worldwide and its first release to generate more than $200 million at the global box office.
The breakout horror film, directed by Kane Parsons, has earned $212 million worldwide, including $135 million in North America. The achievement sees the film surpass the lifetime global earnings of Marty Supreme, which had previously held the record as the studio's most successful theatrical release with $191 million.
The speed of Backrooms' success has drawn particular attention within the industry. The film reached the $200 million milestone after only 10 days in cinemas, underscoring strong audience interest in the adaptation of Parsons' popular online horror series centred on unsettling "liminal spaces" and endless maze-like rooms.
The film opened to a record-breaking $81 million domestically, giving A24 the largest opening weekend in its history. The figure comfortably eclipsed the previous studio record set by Civil War, which debuted with $25.5 million in North America.
Although ticket sales declined by 70 per cent in its second weekend, Backrooms still generated a robust $25.8 million from 3,565 theatres between Friday and Sunday. Given its reported production budget of approximately $10 million, co-financed by Chernin Entertainment and A24, the film has already delivered substantial profits.
Internationally, the horror thriller has accumulated $77 million across 57 territories. The film reportedly set opening weekend records for A24 in 41 countries, including Spain, while claiming the number one position in 42 markets such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Italy.
Latin America has emerged as the strongest overseas market, contributing $24.2 million and helping make Backrooms A24's highest-grossing title in the region. In Australia and New Zealand, the film overtook Marty Supreme to become the studio's biggest box office success to date, earning $7.9 million.
Backrooms stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as a furniture store owner who discovers a mysterious doorway leading to an endless network of nondescript rooms. When he disappears, his therapist, played by Renate Reinsve, ventures into the unknown in an attempt to rescue him.
While a sequel has not yet been officially announced, Parsons has previously suggested that the world of Backrooms could expand beyond a single film