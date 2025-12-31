Bad Boy Billionaires India: Final episode on Satyam scam out after 5 years of legal trouble, here's what to watch

Remember the much-talked about series Bad Boy Billionaires: India? The final episode of the show has now dropped online after a long legal battle. The show ran into trouble five years ago and was later taken off.

Where to watch Bad Boy Billionaires India final episode The final and last episode of Bad Boy Billionaires: India is titled ‘Riding the Tiger’. The episode centres around Satyam Computer Services founder B. Ramalinga Raju. It is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.

Sharing the poster of the episode, the official post by the OTT giant read: “After the success of IT company Satyam Computer Services, Ramalinga Raju’s math didn’t seem to be adding up. Watch the fourth episode of Bad Boy Billionaires: India, out now, only on Netflix.”

About Bad Boy Billionaires India Bad Boy Billionaires India was first premiered on Netflix in October 2020. It featured Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Subrata Roy as the subjects of investigative profiles.

The fourth and final episode focused on Ramalinga Raju. However, its release was halted after a Hyderabad civil court granted an interim stay order in September 2020 against its release. Raju approached the court, claiming that the documentary included "half-truths", potentially causing damage his reputation and also affecting his legal battles.

In defence, Netflix maintained that the documentary was just based on publicly available records, aiming to spread awareness about one of India's largest corporate frauds, reported Hindustan Times.

"This investigative documentary series explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons," read the official synopsis on the OTT website.

‘Riding the Tiger’ The title of the episode, ‘Riding the Tiger,’ refers to a phrase that Raju used in his infamous letter from 2009. He compared the vast disparity between Satyam’s reported profits and its actual financial growth to “riding a tiger, not knowing how to get off without being eaten.”

What is the infamous Satyam scam Popularly called “India's Enron”, the Satyam scam surfaced years ago when the chairman of Satyam Computer Services, Ramalinga Raju, confessed to inflating the company's profits by over ₹7,000 crore. The fraud included 13,000 fake employees and bank statements.