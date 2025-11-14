Bad Bunny dominates Latin Grammys 2025, wins best album and more

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny enjoyed a major victory lap at the Latin Grammys on Thursday night, dominating the biggest celebration of Spanish and Portuguese-language music. The reggaeton icon bagged five awards out of his 12 nominations, including the coveted Best Album honour — a category in which he is also competing at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny also won Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance, Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Urban Music Album and Best Urban Song. The wins for his album ‘Debi Tirar Mas Fotos’ (“I Should Have Taken More Photos”) cap a milestone year for the 31-year-old artiste, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, AFP reported.

His high-octane residency in Puerto Rico recently concluded, and he is now gearing up for a world tour that begins this month in the Dominican Republic. The singer earlier sparked headlines after saying he would skip U.S. mainland tour stops over concerns that his fans could be targeted by President Donald Trump’s immigration raids — with the sole exception being his Super Bowl halftime performance on 8 February in Santa Clara, California. The coveted mid-game slot traditionally draws more than 100 million viewers in the U.S. alone.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny shared the night’s spotlight with Argentinian duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, who also took home five awards — their first-ever Latin Grammy wins. The explosive hip-hop pair recently opened several Latin American shows for Kendrick Lamar, a frontrunner for the 2026 Grammys.

Also Read | Bad Bunny makes Grammys history with triple major nominations for Spanish album

Producer-songwriter Edgar Barrera, who has amassed more than 70 Latin Grammy nominations over his career, was also in contention for Song and Record of the Year for his collaboration with Karol G on Si antes te hubiera conocido (“If I Had Met You Before”). The Colombian star additionally earned a Best Tropical Song nomination for Tropicoqueta and is slated to headline Coachella next year.

Also Read | KPop Demon Hunters trio EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami react to Grammy nods

Brazilian singer Liniker, who became the first transgender artist to win a Latin Grammy in 2022, received seven nominations for her album *Caju*, including all three top categories.

Advertisement

Other Best Album contenders included Alejandro Sanz, Carin León, Gloria Estefan, Joaquina, Rauw Alejandro, Vicente García and Natalia Lafourcade, who earned eight nominations overall.