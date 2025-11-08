Bad Bunny makes Grammys history with triple major nominations for Spanish-language album

Bad Bunny has made music history yet again, becoming the first Spanish-language artist to earn nominations for album, record and song of the year at the same Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny makes history again! The Puerto Rican superstar achieved the milestone with his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos (“I Should Have Taken More Photos”). The record marks Bad Bunny’s second nomination in the coveted album of the year category — three years after Un Verano Sin Ti became the first Spanish-language album to receive that honour.

Adding to the feat, the album’s title track has also earned nods for record of the year and song of the year, making Bad Bunny the first Spanish-language artist to appear across all three major categories in a single year.

Despacito was previously the first Spanish-language song to be recognised in both the record and song categories in 2018.

In total, Debí Tirar Más Fotos scored six Grammy nominations, including best album cover (a new category), best música urbana album and best global music performance for EoO.

Released on January 5, the 17-track album showcases música jíbara — a style of Puerto Rican folk music deeply rooted in the island’s traditions — and blends it with themes of political resistance and cultural pride. The record also inspired Bad Bunny’s expansive 31-date residency in Puerto Rico over the summer.

Reflecting on the project, Bad Bunny said upon its release, “At the peak of my career and popularity, I want to show the world who I am, who Benito Antonio is, and who Puerto Rico is. Seeing it come to life has brought me immense happiness. I’ve always been honest with my followers, and through this new production, they’ll continue to learn more about me as I, too, discover more about myself.”

About Bad Bunny's previous Grammy wins Bad Bunny is already a three-time Grammy winner, having twice taken home the trophy for best música urbana album and once for best Latin pop album. At the upcoming Latin Grammy Awards on November 13, he also leads the nominations with 12 nods, including record, album and song of the year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

