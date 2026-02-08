Bad Bunny, Language and Power: How the Spanish musician is taking over global music — and the Super Bowl

Bad Bunny’s rise to the top of global music is one of the most striking stories of the 2020s. Tonight, he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show. That alone would be a big deal for any artist. But for someone who has never recorded a commercial song in English, it is almost unheard of. His journey shows something important: language can be a strength, not a barrier.

Last week, Bad Bunny made music history. His album 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' became the first all-Spanish album to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. This is the most prestigious prize in the global music industry, and he beat big names from around the world to take it home. His acceptance speech, mostly in Spanish, was emotional and heartfelt, dedicated not just to his friends and family but to people chasing their dreams far from home.

Just days later, Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. This is one of the most watched live stages on the planet, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers. He will be the first native Spanish speaker to carry the Super Bowl solo. That alone marks a turning point in pop culture — something that industry experts have been talking about for years.

The path Bad Bunny has taken is different from older ideas of a “crossover” success. In the 1990s, Latin artists like Ricky Martin and Shakira became known in English-speaking markets by recording in English.

That was seen as the way to reach a global audience. Bad Bunny has inverted that model. Instead of changing his language to fit the market, he has asked the world to listen to him in Spanish. And the world has answered.

His success is not accidental. Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in Puerto Rico, built his style on authenticity. He mixes reggaeton, Latin trap and Caribbean rhythms with lyrics that touch on everyday life, love, identity and pride in his roots. His music feels personal to fans in Latin America, the United States and beyond. By staying true to his language and culture, he has developed a massive global following.

‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ is more than just a hit record. It reached number one on major album charts and became one of the most streamed albums worldwide. It also brought multiple Grammy nominations across top categories, a rare achievement for a non-English work.

Critics and fans alike have highlighted how Bad Bunny’s success is reshaping the music industry. He has shown that audiences are ready to embrace songs and stories in any language, if they connect emotionally. In a world where English has long been seen as the default for global pop music, this shift matters. It makes space for artists from many backgrounds to be heard and celebrated on equal terms.

