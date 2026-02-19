Grammy winner Bad Bunny sets first lead movie role in ‘Porto Rico’ with Edward Norton, Javier Bardem

Global music superstar Bad Bunny is set to take a major step in his acting career after securing his first leading role in the historical drama ‘Porto Rico’.

Bad Bunny to Star With Edward Norton and Javier Bardem in Epic Drama ‘Porto Rico’ The project will see the Grammy-winning artist share the screen with acclaimed actors Edward Norton, Javier Bardem, and Viggo Mortensen, marking one of the most ambitious film ventures centred on Puerto Rican history in recent years.

The film will be directed by Puerto Rican rapper and activist Residente, whose real name is René Pérez Joglar. Known primarily for his influential music career and political commentary, Pérez Joglar will make his feature directorial debut with Porto Rico, a project he has described as deeply personal and long in development.

“I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy,” Pérez Joglar said. “This film is a reaffirmation of who we are — told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

Although an official plot summary has not yet been released, the film has been described by its creators as an “epic Caribbean western” and a “gripping narrative inspired by true events” exploring the origins and historical struggles of Puerto Rico. Industry insiders suggest the story will examine political conflict, colonial tensions and cultural identity through a cinematic lens rarely explored in mainstream international cinema.

For Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the casting represents a significant evolution beyond his music career.

Widely recognised as one of the most influential artists in contemporary Latin music, he has previously appeared in supporting roles, including a performance alongside Brad Pitt in the action film Bullet Train and in director Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming project Caught Stealing. However, ‘Porto Rico’ marks the first time he will carry a film as its central character.

More About the Film The screenplay has been co-written by Pérez Joglar and Academy Award-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr., known for his work on Birdman and The Revenant. The project also boasts the involvement of celebrated filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, who will serve as executive producer, further elevating expectations surrounding the film’s artistic ambition.

Production will be handled by Pérez Joglar and Erick Douât through 1868 Studios, a joint venture formed in collaboration with Sony Music Latin-Iberia and Sony Music Vision. The studio aims to create original film and television content rooted in culturally authentic storytelling, focusing particularly on Latin American narratives often overlooked by Hollywood.

Additional producers include Edward Norton and Bill Migliore alongside Michael Bederman for Class 5 Films, a company known for projects such as The Painted Veil, Motherless Brooklyn, and the documentary By the People: The Election of Barack Obama. Their involvement signals a blend of independent filmmaking sensibilities with large-scale historical storytelling.

The announcement arrives at a time when Bad Bunny continues to expand his global cultural influence beyond music. Having dominated streaming charts and international tours, the artist has increasingly pursued acting opportunities that align with his Puerto Rican identity and creative interests. Industry analysts view Porto Rico as a strategic and symbolic choice, allowing him to explore themes tied closely to his heritage.

Observers note that the film’s combination of established Hollywood actors and Latin creative leadership reflects a growing shift within the industry towards more diverse historical narratives. By placing Puerto Rican history at the centre of an epic drama, the filmmakers appear intent on presenting a story shaped by local voices rather than external interpretation.

