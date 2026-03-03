Bad Bunny sets new concert attendance record in Australia on historic Sydney debut

Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny has made a historic mark on Australia’s live music scene, setting a new attendance record during his first ever performances in the country.

The two shows, forming part of Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour, were held on consecutive nights at the western Sydney venue. According to organisers, the combined attendance figure is the highest ever recorded at a concert at the stadium, eclipsing previous benchmarks and underscoring the height of demand for the Puerto Rican artist’s music.

Live Nation Australia, the promoter behind the Sydney dates, shared on social media that Bad Bunny had “broken records in Australia”, describing the turnout as “massive” and a milestone for the venue. The achievement is notable in a music market that has not traditionally been associated with Spanish-language artists.

While only a small fraction of Australia’s population speaks Spanish as a first language, observers noted that the overwhelmingly positive reception demonstrated how Bad Bunny’s appeal cuts across linguistic and cultural boundaries. Reviewers pointed out that fans responded enthusiastically to his Spanish-spoken stage banter and repertoire, cheering and singing along throughout the shows.

Fans travelled not only from across Australia but also from neighbouring New Zealand to be part of the historic shows. Social media posts from attendees highlighted the energy and atmosphere inside the stadium, describing performances that blended high-octane reggaeton with touching moments of cultural pride.

Industry figures interpret the Sydney success as part of a broader shift in global music consumption patterns. Rather than being confined to English-language markets, artists who perform primarily in other languages are increasingly able to command major international audiences thanks to digital streaming platforms and global fan communities. Sydney’s record crowd suggests that language no longer limits the commercial potential of artists like Bad Bunny.

The Sydney concerts also came at a culturally significant moment, coinciding with Sydney’s annual Mardi Gras festivities. Many attendees noted that the inclusive atmosphere of both the festival and the concerts added extra resonance to the events, highlighting how music can bridge diverse communities.

Bad Bunny’s global momentum has been remarkable. Earlier this year he achieved his first solo Number One on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and delivered a widely-viewed Super Bowl halftime performance. The Australian dates build on that success, positioning him as one of the most influential touring artists in the world today.

After his Sydney shows, the tour is set to continue with a live debut in Tokyo later this week, followed by a rest period before the European leg begins in May. With each step, Bad Bunny’s ability to draw large and diverse crowds is being confirmed on the international stage.