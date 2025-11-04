Bad Girl OTT release date: When and where to watch Anurag Kashyap-produced coming-of-age film?

The wait is finally over for fans of powerful, thought-provoking Tamil cinema — Bad Girl is all set to make its digital debut.

Bad Girl arrives on OTT The coming-of-age drama, which has already garnered critical acclaim on the international circuit, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from November 4, 2025. Viewers with an active subscription can tune in to watch the film online.

Written and directed by Varsha Bharath, Bad Girl explores the inner world of a young woman navigating through layers of societal expectations, rigid family norms, and complicated relationships in her quest for freedom.

The story follows Ramya, played by Anjali Sivaraman, whose journey unfolds across three defining phases of her life — her school years, her time in college, and her late twenties.

In the first segment, Ramya’s innocence meets the stirrings of first love, only to be shaped by the weight of cultural expectations. The second phase, set during her college years, delves deeper into her pursuit of independence, as she begins to question the moral and emotional boundaries imposed upon her.

By the third act, Ramya finds herself confronting the societal pressure of marriage and conformity — a poignant reflection of many women’s realities in contemporary India.

Bad Girl review Varsha Bharath’s debut feature is a refreshing and intelligent coming-of-age story that shifts the lens to a young woman navigating life’s restless phases.

The film’s lead, played with raw honesty by Anjali Sivaraman, carries Ramya’s journey from awkward school days to her late twenties with authenticity and emotional nuance.

What truly stands out is the director’s firm grasp on subtlety — patriarchy is challenged without resorting to clichés, and friendships, heartbreaks and small victories are handled with graceful realism.

Visually compelling, emotionally resonant and anchored by one of the most layered female protagonists in recent Tamil cinema, Bad Girl is a remarkable piece of work that proves stories told from women’s perspectives still have the power to feel entirely new and deeply relatable

More about the film Bad Girl premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on February 7, 2025, where it received praise for its raw storytelling and emotional honesty. Following its theatrical release on September 5, 2025, it attracted attention for its bold narrative and nuanced portrayal of womanhood.