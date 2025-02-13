Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 6: Himesh Reshammiya musical action film's performance at box office seems to go downhill after a blockbuster opening on Friday, February 7. On Wednesday, India box office earnings dropped 16.36 percent, a day after declining 8.33 per cent.
The Keith Gomes directorial raked in ₹8.65 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 5, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
However, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said, “#BadassRaviKumar 5 Days Official Biz stands ₹ 11.77 Cr nett."
At the domestic box office, the musical-action film collected ₹46 lakh net on February 11, that is Day 6 in theatres, Sacnilk reported. This takes the 6-day total earnings to ₹7.76 crore net. Badass Ravikumar witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.77 percent on Wednesday.
The Bollywood movie starring Himesh Reshammiya collected ₹2.75 crore net in India on its opening day. Notably, its collection witnessed a steep downfall over successive days.
Let's have a look at day-wise net India Box Office Collection of Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar:
Day 1 [1st Friday]: ₹2.75 crore
Day 2 [1st Saturday]: ₹2 crore
Day 3 [1st Sunday]: ₹1.4 crore
Day 4 [1st Monday]: ₹60 lakh
Day 5 [1st Tuesday]: ₹55 lakh
Day 5 [1st Wednesday]: ₹46 lakh
Total: ₹7.76 crore
Produced under the banner Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the movie is competing directly with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's romantic comedy – Loveyapa.
Himesh Reshammiya attempted to make a comeback through Badass Ravikumar, which revolves around singer-turned-actor from the 1980s. Badass Ravikumar is a spin-off of Anant Mahadevan's 2014 period thriller The Xposé. It was scheduled to be released in October last year but was postponed for unknown reasons.
Alongside Himesh Reshammiya in the lead, the ensemble cast of musical action film includes Johnny Lever, Prabhu Deva, Saurabh Sachdeva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, and Sanjay Mishra.
