Badass Ravikumar, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, earned ₹ 7.85 crore in its first six days, with ₹ 17 lakh on Day 7. Directed by Keith Gomes, the film pays homage to 1980s masala entertainers.

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 7: Bollywood singer and actor Himesh Reshamiya starrer performed decently on its first six days and earned nearly ₹7.85 crore in India.

On Day 7, the film has earned nearly ₹17 lakh, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 5.70% on Thursday, February 13.

The movie competes with the re-release of 2016 Sanam Teri Kasam. starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The film released with Badass Ravikumar and has earned over ₹30.85 crore till Thursday, February 13.

About Badass Ravikumar Badass Ravikumar hit the theatres on Friday, February 7. The movie earned ₹2.75 crore at the box office on the first day.

This film is directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Himesh Reshammiya's attempt to make a comeback in Bollywood through the film. Apart from Himesh Reshamiyya, Badass Ravikumar stars Prabhu Deva, Manish Wadhwa, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles. The film was scheduled to be released in October last year but was postponed for unknown reasons.

“Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action-packed experience of a lifetime," Himesh said while describing the film.

Badass Ravikumar review Movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh called the film “Masaledar" and gave it three and a half stars.

"A wild, crazy, over-the-top ride that transports you to the cinema of 1980s... Don't ask questions or look for logic... Extra points for its high-energy songs and seetimaar dialogues," Adarsh said.