Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 7: Himesh Reshammiya-Prabhu Deva movie numbers nosedive, earnings drop to...

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 7: Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva movie completed one week at the big screen on Thursday, but with worrying trends. The domestic box office performance waned over the previous few days after bumper opening on February 7.

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 7 The 2-hour 26-minute Keith Gomes directorial movie collected ₹35 lakh on Thursday, February 13, at the India box office. This brings domestic box office total to ₹8.20 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The action-musical impressed audience with unexpected massive opening but has failed to retain momentum. The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 6.48 percent on Thursday, February 13, a day after raking in ₹55 lakh net. Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravikumar earned ₹2.75 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Badass Ravikumar Worldwide Box Office Collection Following a decent performance on first six days, Himesh Reshammiya starrer collected ₹9.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office during 6-day run in theatres, Sacnilk reported. Badass Ravikumar competes with the re-release of 2016 Sanam Teri Kasam that features Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane.

Alongside lead actors, Badass Ravikumar features Manish Wadhwa, Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles. The filmmakers initially planned to release Badass Ravikumar in October last year but was postponed due to unknown reasons.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film “Masaledar.” Giving it three and a half stars rating, he said, “A wild, crazy, over-the-top ride that transports you to the cinema of 1980s... Don't ask questions or look for logic... Extra points for its high-energy songs and seetimaar dialogues."

