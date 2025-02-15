Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 8: With the release of Vicky Kaushal's period drama, Chhaava, Himesh Reshammiya's movie Badass Ravikumar has been pushed to the sidelines.

The period drama, Chhaava, centred around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, opened with a massive earning of ₹31 crore on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

The action-musical movie, which was released on February 7, had also impressed the audience with a surprising bumper opening and intense competition of Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor starter Loveyapa but has failed to retain momentum; it nosedived to earn mere lakhs per day.

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravikumar earned ₹2.75 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 8: With the release of Vicky Kaushal's period drama, Chhaava, Himesh Reshammiya's movie Badass Ravikumar has been pushed to the sidelines.

The period drama, Chhaava, centred around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, opened with a massive earning of ₹31 crore on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

The action-musical movie, which was released on February 7, had also impressed the audience with a surprising bumper opening and intense competition of Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor starter Loveyapa but has failed to retain momentum; it nosedived to earn mere lakhs per day.

Also Read | Loveyapa fails to impress audience, earns THIS amount so far

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravikumar earned ₹2.75 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 8 The 2-hour 26-minute Keith Gomes directorial movie collected ₹2 lakh on Friday, February 14, at the India box office.

This brings the domestic box office total to Rs8.22 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Badass Ravikumar Worldwide Box Office Collection Sacnilk reported that the Himesh Reshammiya starrer collected ₹10.78 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its 8-day run in theatres, of which ₹1 crore was earned overseas.

Badass Ravikumar has also faced tough competition at the box office from Sanam Teri Kasam, a 2016 re-release.

Badass Ravikumar: About Alongside lead actors, Badass Ravikumar features Manish Wadhwa, Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles. The filmmakers initially planned to release Badass Ravikumar in October last year but was postponed due to unknown reasons.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film “Masaledar.” Giving it three and a half stars rating, he said, “A wild, crazy, over-the-top ride that transports you to the cinema of 1980s... Don't ask questions or look for logic... Extra points for its high-energy songs and seetimaar dialogues."