Aryan Khan alag item hai: Raghav Juyal hails Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘unapologetic’ son

Raghav Juyal, during his podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, spoke about Aryan Khan. He shared inside information about Shah Rukh Khan’s son, with whom the Kill actor collaborated in The Bads of Bollywood.

Ranveer asked Raghav Juyal about the similarities between SRK and Aryan. The dancer-actor had a unique answer.

“They are two separate individuals. Aryan Khan alag item hai, bhai (Aryan Khan is a unique piece of art, brother)!” Raghav said.

“The show he’s created is a different level of satire. It’s completely unique. However, if I have to talk about their similarities, it’d be the passion to be number 1,” he said.

“If he’s created a show, it has to top the charts. The second position won’t be good enough. It has to be number 1,” Raghav added.

“I think the show was quite brave. Despite taking on so many responsibilities, Aryan had a lot of fun while making it. He was unapologetic about it. While doing the show, Lakshya, Aryan and I knew that it would be massive.

According to Raghav Juyal, Aryan has learned to be passionate about his work, thanks to his family.

During the discussion, Ranveer Allahbadia mentions that people are not aware of Aryan Khan’s personality. They don’t know how Aryan is as a person.

“He’ll never smile in front of the camera. He’ll never open up in front of the media. It is his conscious decision. He is sure about it,” Raghav says next.

The Dehradun boy remembers next how he tried to make Aryan Khan smile during the press events of The Bads of Bollywood. But, it was just a momentary smile, that’s all.

“However, at home, he opens up completely. He enacts every scene,” Raghav clarifies.

Aryan Khan’s vision for Raghav Juyal Raghav Juyal plays Parvaiz in The Bads of Bollywood. He is the loyal sidekick of the main character, Aasman, played by Lakshya.

The character is a die-hard fan of actor Emraan Hashmi. Raghav’s scene with the Murder actor has become viral. In the scene, Parvaiz sings Kaho Na Kaho from Hashmi’s popular movie.

However, Raghav reveals during the podcast that he did not originally want to do The Bads of Bollywood. While other characters had their backstories chalked out, Parvaiz did not have any of the details.

Raghav remembers Aryan calling him home to discuss the character. However, in his mind, he went to Mannat for the first time to reject the offer.

Raghav’s mother had earlier told him to accept the offer, even if it meant playing a “pillar” in the Netflix web series. His mother’s appeal stemmed from her deep respect for Shah Rukh Khan and his family. However, Raghav had different plans.

“This is my favourite character in the web series,” Aryan Khan told Raghav, sensing his indecision.

“I know you. I have full faith in you. Together, we’ll make it happen. I’m telling you, people will talk about only this character after the show gets released,” Aryan told Raghav.

“I don’t know how he knew it. I wasn’t that sure,” Raghav admits.