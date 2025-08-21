Bads of Bollywood: Did Aryan Khan take a veiled dig at his jail time? Netflix show creates buzz ahead of release date

Aryan Khan’s Netflix series, featuring Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in lead roles, had its trailer launch on Wednesday.

Aryan Khan has impressed audiences with the trailer of his first film as a director, Ba**ds of Bollywood*, launched on Wednesday at a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer begins with Shah Rukh Khan’s voiceover, introducing Lakshya as Aasman Singh in the “city of dreams.” The story then unfolds with the newcomer’s character achieving success with a hit film and falling in love with superstar Arjun Talvar’s (played by Bobby Deol) daughter, portrayed by Sahher Bambba. Actor Raghav Juyal also features as Lakshya’s best friend.

But it was the ending of the trailer that truly caught the public eye. In the final scene, Lakshya is shown walking out of prison when a policeman remarks, “Tension nai lene ka, andar jaake log aur bhi famous ho jaate hai” (Do not stress, people become more famous after going to jail).

The line quickly became a talking point online, with many suggesting Aryan Khan had referenced his own past. A fan wrote on X, “Andar Jake log or bhi famous ho jate hai best line h aryan bhai you are killing the haters.” Another added, “We know what Aryan did in the last scene of the trailer .”

Aryan Khan’s 2021 Arrest

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 2 October 2021 during a raid on a luxury cruise ship off Mumbai’s coast. He faced allegations of drug possession, consumption, and conspiracy to traffic narcotics — charges that shook the film industry and dominated headlines.

He spent 28 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail before the Bombay High Court granted him bail on 28 October 2021. Lawyers representing Aryan argued that no drugs were found on him and that there was no solid evidence linking him to the alleged offences.

