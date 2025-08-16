Ba***ds of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan confirms first look of Aryan Khan’s Netflix show drops on THIS date

In a moment that delighted fans and lit up social media, Shah Rukh Khan offered a heartfelt and humorous update about his son Aryan Khan’s upcoming directorial debut during an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter).

Ba***ds of Bollywood First Look Out Tomorrow When a fan asked, “Hi @iamsrk batao Aryan Khan ke show ka material kab aayega bhai #AskSRK (sic),” the superstar responded with characteristic wit, “So many people asking so have to tell Netflix… Beta show bana raha hai, Baap sirf wait kar raha hai… @NetflixIndia Tum kya kar rahe ho??!! (sic)”

Not one to miss a cue, Netflix India responded with a cheeky nod to Shah Rukh’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’, “Bete ka teaser post karne se pehle baap se permission chahiye thi. The first look will be out tomorrow (sic).”

Shah Rukh then playfully gave his blessing, replying, “Yes yes yes. Please tell me the time also as Aryan doesn’t tell me anything. Aapke saath toh purana rishta hai…so please tell me and everyone else. Too excited. Here’s to a great First Look. Thanks (sic).”

SRK and Netflix announce the first look release of Aryan Khan's upcoming show.

The exchange not only confirmed that the first look of Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated Netflix project — reportedly titled ‘Ba**ds of Bollywood’ — will be unveiled tomorrow, but also showcased the endearing father-son dynamic that fans have long admired.

More About ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', a sharp-edged comedy-drama that delves into the behind-the-scenes chaos of the Hindi film industry. Blending satire with high-stakes storytelling, the series promises a witty and unfiltered take on the realities of Bollywood.

It will feature rising talents Lakshya and Sahher Bamba in key roles.